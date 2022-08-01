TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Sees Large Volume Increase

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 428,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 10,010,824 shares.The stock last traded at $4.69 and had previously closed at $4.92.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, CICC Research downgraded TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $3.64.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in TAL Education Group by 99.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TAL Education Group in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.
TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.
