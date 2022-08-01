Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Target Stock Performance
Shares of TGT opened at $163.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Target Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.
