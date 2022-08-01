Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 46.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 963 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Target by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,922,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,313,977,000 after buying an additional 191,484 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Target by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,187,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,890,357,000 after purchasing an additional 157,019 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,439,320 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $564,556,000 after acquiring an additional 34,260 shares in the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TGT. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $225.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.42.

Shares of TGT opened at $163.38 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

