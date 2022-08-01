Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 479,877 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.10% of Target worth $101,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,094,330,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Target by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,941,995 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,069,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,948 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Target by 73.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1,140.3% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,148,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $497,249,000 after purchasing an additional 617,060 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on Target from $300.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.08.

Insider Activity

Target Price Performance

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $3.87 on Monday, reaching $167.25. 61,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,990,691. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.12 and its 200-day moving average is $194.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.69 EPS. Target’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is an increase from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

