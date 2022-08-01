TaskUs (TASK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. TaskUs has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $239.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.81 million. TaskUs had a positive return on equity of 19.14% and a negative net margin of 7.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TaskUs to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $21.03 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -28.04. TaskUs has a 52 week low of $14.38 and a 52 week high of $85.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TASK shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of TaskUs by 206.6% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

