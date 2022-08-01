TD Securities Trims Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Target Price to C$55.00

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price target cut by TD Securities from C$57.00 to C$55.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TECK. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Teck Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. B. Riley upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Teck Resources Stock Performance

NYSE TECK opened at $29.39 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.92. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $45.90.

Teck Resources Cuts Dividend

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TECK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 95.9% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teck Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

