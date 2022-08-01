Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC) Short Interest Update

Tech and Energy Transition Co. (NASDAQ:TETC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the June 30th total of 15,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tech and Energy Transition Price Performance

NASDAQ TETC remained flat at $9.82 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,816. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.76. Tech and Energy Transition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tech and Energy Transition

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TETC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Tech and Energy Transition by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 358,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 57,629 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 11,197 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech and Energy Transition during the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tech and Energy Transition Company Profile

Tech and Energy Transition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as M Acquisition Company IV Corporation and changed its name to Tech and Energy Transition Corporation in December 2020.

