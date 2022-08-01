Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.30 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.30 ($2.35) target price on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on O2D. Berenberg Bank set a €2.10 ($2.14) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.58) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €2.60 ($2.65) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.86) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

ETR:O2D opened at €2.60 ($2.65) on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a 1-year high of €3.03 ($3.09). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.58.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

