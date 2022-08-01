Tellor (TRB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $31.79 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for $26.20 or 0.00113259 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tellor has traded 23.8% higher against the US dollar. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $44.62 million and approximately $31.79 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tellor alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,127.12 or 0.99994165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003899 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.12 or 0.00130218 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032650 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004312 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io.

Buying and Selling Tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.