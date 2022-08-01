Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.6% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 930.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $30.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.35. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

