Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.26 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,103,021,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,262,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,741,910,000 after buying an additional 1,373,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,864,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,607,000 after buying an additional 643,392 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,439,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,022,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $226.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.00.

Shares of CAT opened at $198.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $105.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.08 and a 1 year high of $237.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 40.23%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

