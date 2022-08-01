Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Reduces Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lessened its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,977 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 9.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in CVS Health by 3.6% during the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 225,375 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,811,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $819,000. Davis R M Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 45.3% during the first quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter valued at $1,825,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $95.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $125.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day moving average is $100.07. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares in the company, valued at $59,495,935. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

