Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 2,155 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,155 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 23,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,870,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,608.1% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 40,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 38,418 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.51 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.33 and a 200-day moving average of $64.31. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $58.16 and a 52-week high of $69.82.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.