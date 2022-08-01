Tempus Wealth Planning LLC Sells 609 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Tempus Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,314 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Oracle by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,247,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,399,550,000 after buying an additional 1,886,260 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 4.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,758,831 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,386,458,000 after buying an additional 757,743 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $947,274,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oracle by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,439,304 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $735,992,000 after buying an additional 226,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Oracle by 44.3% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,366,409 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $531,468,000 after buying an additional 1,953,713 shares during the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $77.84 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.05 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76. The firm has a market cap of $207.44 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 price target on Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.95.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,538,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

