Teradyne (NYSE:TER) PT Lowered to $85.00

Teradyne (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Northland Securities from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $100.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.84. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $82.97 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

