Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Raised by AF Advisors Inc.

AF Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for 0.3% of AF Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AF Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in Tesla during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BNP Paribas reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $801.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $858.05.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $891.45 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $722.13 and its 200-day moving average is $844.27. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $931.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. Tesla had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total value of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 25,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $757.33, for a total transaction of $18,933,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,650. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,989 shares of company stock valued at $30,073,729. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.