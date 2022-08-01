Teucrium Soybean Fund Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:SOYB)

Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,988 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 287% compared to the average daily volume of 773 put options.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SOYB traded down $1.19 on Monday, hitting $26.19. 2,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,779. Teucrium Soybean Fund has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $29.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average is $27.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teucrium Soybean Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 16.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. HAP Trading LLC grew its stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund by 60.5% during the first quarter. HAP Trading LLC now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Teucrium Soybean Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

