Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-$2.60 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.00 billion-$15.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.67 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.00.

TEVA stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.38. 21,102,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,253,967. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.38. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of -17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $525,793.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at $26,884.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Hafrun Fridriksdottir sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $1,068,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,401.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TEVA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 953.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,028,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835,952 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,844,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 168.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,589,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,312,000 after buying an additional 1,623,966 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,648,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,081,000 after buying an additional 1,494,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,006,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,399,000 after buying an additional 732,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.79% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

