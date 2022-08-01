The Crypto Prophecies Price Tops $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $244,999.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00614266 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017049 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001757 BTC.

About The Crypto Prophecies

The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,291,419 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.

Buying and Selling The Crypto Prophecies

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Crypto Prophecies directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Crypto Prophecies should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Crypto Prophecies using one of the exchanges listed above.

