The Crypto Prophecies Price Tops $0.0095 on Major Exchanges (TCP)

The Crypto Prophecies (TCP) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. The Crypto Prophecies has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $244,999.00 worth of The Crypto Prophecies was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Crypto Prophecies coin can now be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, The Crypto Prophecies has traded 17.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00614266 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001625 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002220 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00017049 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001757 BTC.
About The Crypto Prophecies
The Crypto Prophecies’ total supply is 240,723,066 coins and its circulating supply is 107,291,419 coins. The Crypto Prophecies’ official Twitter account is @crypto_prophets.
