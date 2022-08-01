The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Given New $78.00 Price Target at Barclays

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.99% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.82.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $64.47 on Monday. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.38.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 47,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $3,455,120.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,695,809.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 47,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total value of $3,435,305.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,546,482.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

