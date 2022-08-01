The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Position Lifted by Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 281.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 109.8% during the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $227.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $346.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $214.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.67. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.80%.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total value of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,168,331.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.64.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

