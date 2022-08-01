The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Stake Lessened by Philadelphia Trust Co.

Philadelphia Trust Co. lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,380 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 3,510 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 19,913 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,084,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,496 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Terril Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,677 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $106.10 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

