Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd

PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.6% of PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. PICTET BANK & TRUST Ltd’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $696,497,000 after acquiring an additional 620,291 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,828,875,000 after acquiring an additional 529,712 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 697,313 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,276,000 after acquiring an additional 241,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO traded down $5.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $592.52. 17,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,520,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $545.16 and its 200-day moving average is $557.45. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $497.83 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.39%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.46, for a total transaction of $1,226,725.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,373 shares in the company, valued at $103,139,977.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,361 shares of company stock worth $17,992,541 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

