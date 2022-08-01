Thomas Unterman Sells 500 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Stock

BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLGet Rating) Director Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $31,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,765.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Unterman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total transaction of $33,180.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 1st, Thomas Unterman sold 500 shares of BlackLine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total transaction of $36,850.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.33. The stock had a trading volume of 463,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -43.08 and a beta of 0.84. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.66 and a 12-month high of $135.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $72.27.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $120.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.57 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.28% and a negative return on equity of 12.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 23,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

BL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of BlackLine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $145.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.89.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

