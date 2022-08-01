Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Lowered to C$2.10

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.25 to C$2.10 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TWM. CSFB decreased their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.05 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday. Standpoint Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.93.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Price Performance

Shares of TSE TWM opened at C$1.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$423.83 million and a P/E ratio of 4.77. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a one year low of C$1.15 and a one year high of C$1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.73.

About Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$658.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$464.00 million. Analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

