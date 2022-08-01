TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Buys 23,600 Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $60,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLR. Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in ICON Public by 2,555.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in ICON Public by 21.4% in the first quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the first quarter worth about $365,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ICON Public in the fourth quarter worth about $409,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Stock Performance

ICLR traded down $6.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $235.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ICON Public Limited has a one year low of $196.34 and a one year high of $313.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 95.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ICON Public ( NASDAQ:ICLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.34. ICON Public had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of ICON Public in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $285.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of ICON Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICON Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.67.

ICON Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.



