TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 637,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,350 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $56,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESTC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 2,844.4% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elastic during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Elastic by 1,126.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Elastic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Elastic in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.64.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total transaction of $455,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.82. 22,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,297. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Elastic has a twelve month low of $50.74 and a twelve month high of $189.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

