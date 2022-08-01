TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $54.83 Million Stock Holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,599 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of Focus Financial Partners worth $54,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 559.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 41,658 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 287.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 4th quarter worth $737,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,734,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FOCS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $40.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.28, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.29. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.88 and a 1 year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.29.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm had revenue of $536.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOCS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $78.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Focus Financial Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

