TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $66.46 Million Holdings in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 569,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 64,155 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 1.11% of ASGN worth $66,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ASGN by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.33% of the company’s stock.

ASGN traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $103.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. ASGN Incorporated has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $131.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.86. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.83.

ASGN ( NYSE:ASGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.06. ASGN had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

ASGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of ASGN from $125.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ASGN from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ASGN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of ASGN from $94.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ASGN from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.60.

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology services and professional solutions in the technology, digital, and creative fields for commercial and government sectors in the United States. It operates through two segments: Commercial and Federal Government. The Commercial Segment provides consulting, creative digital marketing, and permanent placement services primarily to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

