TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $72.74 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 42.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 691,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207,500 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $72,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HZNP. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 385,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,523,000 after acquiring an additional 112,292 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $321,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at $1,656,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 314.9% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 39,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,593,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

Shares of HZNP traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $81.57. 37,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,033. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $78.40 and a twelve month high of $120.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 32.08% and a net margin of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $885.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue was up 158.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.10.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,584,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares in the company, valued at $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 17,600 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,584,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,449,410. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 762 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total value of $65,044.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,897 shares in the company, valued at $3,320,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $9,606,997. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

