TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Has $74.62 Million Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,300 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Lululemon Athletica worth $74,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $393,224,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 4,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 839,309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $328,548,000 after acquiring an additional 819,974 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $106,257,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 201.4% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 324,891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $118,658,000 after acquiring an additional 217,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 457,353 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $179,031,000 after acquiring an additional 215,617 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lululemon Athletica

In related news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $402.61.

Shares of LULU traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $310.36. The stock had a trading volume of 9,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,480,281. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $315.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LULU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.