TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 176,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,175 shares during the period. Monolithic Power Systems makes up 1.0% of TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.38% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $85,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MPWR traded down $2.09 on Monday, hitting $462.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,313. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $348.02 and a 52-week high of $580.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $417.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.75. The firm has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.68, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.03. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.75%. The company had revenue of $377.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $385,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,388 shares in the company, valued at $59,539,786.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total transaction of $385,186.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,539,786.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.16, for a total value of $446,815.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 270,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,433,862.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,901 shares of company stock valued at $10,376,133 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $520.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen set a $550.00 price objective on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

