TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Purchases 29,400 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of PACCAR worth $56,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 280.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PCAR traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.26. The company had a trading volume of 7,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,904,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.07. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $77.00 and a 12 month high of $97.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.05. The company has a market cap of $31.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.26. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 21.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.69.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

