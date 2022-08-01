TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,650,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Royalty Pharma worth $64,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPRX. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,077,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,585 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Royalty Pharma by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,304,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,110,000 after buying an additional 1,136,073 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,909,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Royalty Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,870,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,298,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,746,000 after purchasing an additional 599,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $4,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,343,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $4,027,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 530,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,343,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 26,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,054,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 575,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,106.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 508,741 shares of company stock valued at $20,969,282 over the last quarter. 24.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RPRX traded down $0.52 on Monday, hitting $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 12,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,778. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $34.86 and a 1-year high of $44.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.59. The company has a current ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 21.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.77 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 16.75%. Analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 76.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RPRX. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.