TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Sells 282,100 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 450,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 282,100 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of FMC worth $59,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in FMC by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,634,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in FMC by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,037,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,825,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 37.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,616,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,878,000 after buying an additional 382,597 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,158,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FMC

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.78, for a total value of $119,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,061.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on FMC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FMC from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on FMC in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners downgraded FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.54.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,755. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.44. The company has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.27 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

FMC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

