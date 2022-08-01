TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,100 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Zendesk worth $61,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors grew its position in Zendesk by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,666,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,529,556,000 after acquiring an additional 4,743,356 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in Zendesk by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,695,590 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,413,000 after acquiring an additional 316,453 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,108,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $219,918,000 after acquiring an additional 87,455 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $154,247,000 after acquiring an additional 78,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC grew its position in Zendesk by 1,238.0% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,441,826 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $150,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,069 shares in the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zendesk news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total value of $528,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,813 shares in the company, valued at $2,250,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,242 shares of company stock worth $1,779,236. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zendesk Stock Up 0.0 %

ZEN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,003,555. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Zendesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.16 and a 1 year high of $143.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.54 and its 200-day moving average is $99.51.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $407.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.68 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.33% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZEN has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zendesk from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk from $128.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Zendesk to $77.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Zendesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.