TimesSquare Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,950 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned 0.73% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $51,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 23.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSP stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.38. The stock had a trading volume of 3,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,305. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.74 and a 52 week high of $286.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $210.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Inspire Medical Systems’s revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INSP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $305.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

