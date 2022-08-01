TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TLG Acquisition One Corp. (NYSE:TLGA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,000 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the June 30th total of 98,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

TLG Acquisition One Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of TLG Acquisition One stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.85. The stock had a trading volume of 274,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,884. TLG Acquisition One has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Get TLG Acquisition One alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TLG Acquisition One

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLGA. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the second quarter worth approximately $8,052,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 4.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,299,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,723,000 after purchasing an additional 58,197 shares during the last quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of TLG Acquisition One in the first quarter worth approximately $805,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of TLG Acquisition One by 13.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 296,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 35,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG bought a new position in TLG Acquisition One during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TLG Acquisition One Company Profile

TLG Acquisition One Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TLG Acquisition One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TLG Acquisition One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.