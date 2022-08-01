TokenClub Reaches Market Cap of $14.25 Million (TCT)

TokenClub (TCT) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. TokenClub has a total market cap of $14.25 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TokenClub coin can currently be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TokenClub has traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,974.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004351 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003899 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004459 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00132891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00032573 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC.

TokenClub Profile

TokenClub is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 coins and its circulating supply is 992,439,499 coins. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. The official website for TokenClub is www.tokenclub.com.

TokenClub Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TCT (TokenClub Token) is ERC20 standard token based on Ethereum network. TCT is the important value transfer intermediate in the TokenClub ecosystem, and functional token for the valuable information circulation in the TokenClub platform. Also, TCT represents the value in the TokenClub economic system, and it is also the functional token in the ecosystem. Generally speaking, TCT's functions include consumption & circulation, community incentive, ecological construction, stake proof, monetization and so on. “

