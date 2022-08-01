TOP Market Cap Hits $2.13 Million (TOP)

TOP (TOP) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last week, TOP has traded down 47% against the US dollar. One TOP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TOP has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $81,227.00 worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,043.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004337 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003786 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002219 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.01 or 0.00130213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

TOP Coin Profile

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It launched on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top. The official message board for TOP is www.topnetwork.org/blog.

Buying and Selling TOP

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

