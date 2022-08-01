TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,400 shares, a decrease of 37.5% from the June 30th total of 206,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

TORM Price Performance

Shares of TRMD traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.12. 199,910 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,126. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52. TORM has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $17.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.28 and a beta of -245.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. TORM had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.20 million.

Institutional Trading of TORM

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TORM during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of TORM by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 25,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 7,121 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRMD. Pareto Securities began coverage on shares of TORM in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TORM from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of TORM from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

About TORM

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, and naphtha. As of March 23, 2022, it operated a fleet of approximately 85 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

