Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP) Short Interest Up 46.3% in July

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the June 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE NDP traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.49. 3,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,902. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.69. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $34.81.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Tortoise Energy Independence Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,380,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tortoise Energy Independence Fund by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 9,118 shares during the last quarter.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector. The fund employs a fundamental analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach with focus on factors like quantitative, qualitative, and relative value factors to create its portfolio.

