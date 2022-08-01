Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Declares Dividend of $1.56

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Sunday, July 31st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.5559 per share on Friday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Tourmaline Oil Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF opened at $62.62 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $22.26 and a 1 year high of $63.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $47.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRMLF has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. TD Securities raised shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Oil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

