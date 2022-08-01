Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Receives C$77.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$78.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOU. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$90.50 to C$96.50 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$80.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$71.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$61.05. Tourmaline Oil has a 52-week low of C$29.25 and a 52-week high of C$80.67. The firm has a market cap of C$26.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65.

Tourmaline Oil Increases Dividend

Tourmaline Oil ( TSE:TOU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.01 by C($1.24). The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 10.1840766 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. This is an increase from Tourmaline Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Janet Weiss purchased 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$61.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,182.98. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$552,553.18. In other news, Director Janet Weiss bought 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$61.61 per share, with a total value of C$26,182.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,969 shares in the company, valued at C$552,553.18. Also, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$65.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,005.06. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at C$2,924,446.55. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 31,825 shares of company stock worth $2,193,905.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

