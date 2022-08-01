Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 5%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.12 and last traded at $3.21. 209,507 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 21,035,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on RIG. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

Transocean Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 2.81.

Insider Activity at Transocean

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang acquired 12,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $39,483.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Frederik Wilhelm Mohn bought 2,000,000 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 82,636,646 shares in the company, valued at $309,887,422.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa C. L. Chang bought 12,300 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.21 per share, for a total transaction of $39,483.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,932. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,017,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,557,533 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Transocean by 285.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Transocean by 327.1% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,487 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in Transocean in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Featured Stories

