Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN) Stock Position Lifted by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Tricon Residential Inc. (NYSE:TCN – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,486,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,305 shares during the quarter. Tricon Residential makes up approximately 2.5% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Tricon Residential were worth $29,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tricon Residential by 5,972.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 74,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 72,923 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tricon Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $5,584,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in Tricon Residential by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Tricon Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,541,000. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TCN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,716. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Tricon Residential Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.33 and a 1-year high of $17.23.

Tricon Residential ( NYSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $138.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCN shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.50 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Tricon Residential from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $11.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Tricon Residential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.70.

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

