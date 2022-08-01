Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$18.27.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TCN. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$21.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$22.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Monday, June 27th.

Tricon Residential Price Performance

TCN opened at C$13.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.34, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.11. Tricon Residential has a 1 year low of C$12.20 and a 1 year high of C$21.58.

Tricon Residential Increases Dividend

Tricon Residential ( TSE:TCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.55. The firm had revenue of C$175.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$174.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Tricon Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.57%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

