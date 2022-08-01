TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (TPVG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 75.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a twelve month low of $11.86 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $432.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.16%.

In other news, CFO Christopher M. Mathieu acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 25,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,080. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPVG. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 697.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,470 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on TPVG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.19.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

