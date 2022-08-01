TrueDeck (TDP) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

TrueDeck (TDP) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last week, TrueDeck has traded up 23.2% against the US dollar. One TrueDeck coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueDeck has a market cap of $37,932.72 and $12,325.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TrueDeck Coin Profile

TDP is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io. TrueDeck’s official message board is medium.com/@truedeck.

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

