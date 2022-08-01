TrueFeedBack Trading Down 14% Over Last Week (TFBX)

TrueFeedBack (TFBX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. In the last seven days, TrueFeedBack has traded 14% lower against the US dollar. TrueFeedBack has a market cap of $1.70 million and $204,114.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueFeedBack coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23,088.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003878 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004436 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002215 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.66 or 0.00132811 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00032709 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004323 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack is a coin. TrueFeedBack’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,088 coins. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain. TrueFeedBack’s official Twitter account is @TFBChain. TrueFeedBack’s official website is www.truefeedbackchain.com.

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

