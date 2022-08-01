Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Director Sells $24,897.60 in Stock

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) Director Marcelo L. Eduardo sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $24,897.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,729 shares in the company, valued at $150,949.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Trustmark Trading Up 1.5 %

TRMK opened at $32.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trustmark Co. has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $35.30.

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 7.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trustmark Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.23%.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Trustmark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth $29,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $88,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Trustmark by 19.8% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

Featured Articles

